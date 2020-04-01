HILLS, Margaret Lynne

(Lynne) (nee Wilson):

Passed away at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, aged 79 years. Wife of the late Richard (Dick). Loved mother of Steve and mother-in-law of Kaye, and nan of Andrew and Jonathan. Sister of Peg, Janice and Ian. Many thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude for their kindness and support of Mum in her last weeks, and to her many friends for their care and support during this time. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current Covid 19 situation.



