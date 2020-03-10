HAWKE, Margaret Eleanor:
On March 8, 2020, peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora, in her 80th year, loved only daughter of the late Les and Sadie Hawke (Sheffield), friend and neighbour of Roger O'Byrne, lifelong friend of Roger and the late Margaret Knowles (Darfield), fondly remembered by her cousins. Messages may be addressed to The Estate of the late Margaret Hawke, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Margaret's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai- mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday, March 12, at 10.30am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Mar. 10, 2020