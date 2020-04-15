Margaret HAMILTON

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of Rayne, a dear friend from High School..."
  • "In loving memory of a dearly loved sister in law and..."
    - Ann Hamilton
  • "Rayne will always be a bright light watching over us. You..."
    - Jan Pole
  • "My darling aunty rayne .i will miss you but are very..."
    - Maxine and colin Hansen
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

HAMILTON, Margaret Rayne
(nee Simpson):
Passed away on the morning of April 11, 2020, at the Fendalton Retirement Village in Christchurch. Rayne is remembered as most loving and caring to family members already passed; children Susan, and Nigel; sister Noeline; and as a loving wife to husband John for over 50 years. Rayne is survived by son Grant and his wife Iva; brother Ian; her sister's daughter Maxine; and sister-in-law Anne. Grandson Ryan and wife Jasmine delighted Rayne with three great-grandchildren Mila, India, and Levi. Rayne is also survived by grandsons Joshua, and Benjamin, sons of Nigel.
The family remember their loving, generous and spiritual; mother, nan, and sister.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Rayne Hamilton, c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside 8545. Present arrangements are limited but a Memorial Service will be held at a later date, when appropriate, and a notification will be placed. For those wishing to remember Rayne at this time; a private cremation will take place at 1.30pm today.

Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020
