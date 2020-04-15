Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(nee Simpson):

Passed away on the morning of April 11, 2020, at the Fendalton Retirement Village in Christchurch. Rayne is remembered as most loving and caring to family members already passed; children Susan, and Nigel; sister Noeline; and as a loving wife to husband John for over 50 years. Rayne is survived by son Grant and his wife Iva; brother Ian; her sister's daughter Maxine; and sister-in-law Anne. Grandson Ryan and wife Jasmine delighted Rayne with three great-grandchildren Mila, India, and Levi. Rayne is also survived by grandsons Joshua, and Benjamin, sons of Nigel.

The family remember their loving, generous and spiritual; mother, nan, and sister.

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Rayne Hamilton, c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside 8545. Present arrangements are limited but a Memorial Service will be held at a later date, when appropriate, and a notification will be placed. For those wishing to remember Rayne at this time; a private cremation will take place at 1.30pm today.







HAMILTON, Margaret Rayne(nee Simpson):Passed away on the morning of April 11, 2020, at the Fendalton Retirement Village in Christchurch. Rayne is remembered as most loving and caring to family members already passed; children Susan, and Nigel; sister Noeline; and as a loving wife to husband John for over 50 years. Rayne is survived by son Grant and his wife Iva; brother Ian; her sister's daughter Maxine; and sister-in-law Anne. Grandson Ryan and wife Jasmine delighted Rayne with three great-grandchildren Mila, India, and Levi. Rayne is also survived by grandsons Joshua, and Benjamin, sons of Nigel.The family remember their loving, generous and spiritual; mother, nan, and sister.Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Rayne Hamilton, c/- PO Box 39001, Burnside 8545. Present arrangements are limited but a Memorial Service will be held at a later date, when appropriate, and a notification will be placed. For those wishing to remember Rayne at this time; a private cremation will take place at 1.30pm today. Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers