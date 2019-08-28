Guest Book View Sign Service Information Academy Funeral Services Ltd 65 Main South Road Christchurch , Canterbury 033430919 Death Notice



(née Manley):

Passed away in the early hours of August 26, 2019, in the arms of her whãnau, aged 62 years young. She fought so bravely right to the end. Loved daughter, sister, mother, auntie, nana, friend, workmate and teammate of so many. In accordance with Margaret's wishes her immediate whãnau will bid her farewell beforehand at a private cremation. In her typically unconventional way, we would love to invite all and any who knew her, played sport with her, laughed with her, loved her, danced "the bump" with her, or shared their life with her in some way - to come together at our whare, 19 Raranga Street, Marshland, anytime between 3-6pm this Saturday, August 31. Please bring a plate of kai to share along with your favourite tipple and we will catch up, tell stories, share memories, enjoy some of Margaret's favourite music and support each other at this sad time.

E kore te aroha e mutu i te

rã, te marama, te tau. Haere

atu mãmã me te Aroha

o te whãnau.

Our love for you will not diminish with time.

Rest In Peace with

our love.





