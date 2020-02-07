GLASSON,
Margaret Ruth (nee Peters):
Passed away peacefully at Granger House, Greymouth, surrounded by her loving family on February 5, 2020, aged 80. Dearly loved wife of John, cherished mum and mother-in-law of Gary and Sue, Neil and Brigitte, and the late Peter, treasured grandma of Samuel, Logan and Emma, Harry, and Ruby, adored grandma Margaret of Nichola, Emily, and Eloise, loved sister and sister-in-law of Shirley and the late Ken McLeod, Colleen and the late Bill Beaton, Graeme and Fe', Mervyn, Daphne (deceased) and Russell Thompson, and Kevin and Sharyn, a loved sister-in-law of Carol and Les Carson, Glenys and Roger Carson, and Ralph and Faye, a loved aunty, cousin and a friend of many. Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to 34 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Tuesday at 11.00am, followed by cremation on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Feb. 7, 2020