GIBSON, Margaret Jessie
(formerly Reese, née Mason):
Peacefully at Bethesda Care Home, Bishopdale, on June 27, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ross, and the late Harold. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Rob, Ezrai, Lil, Pam, Paul, Grant and Kristin. Loved grandmother to Racheal, Hamish (deceased), Angus, Sam, Amy and Antony, Jaimz, Anita (deceased), David, Alex, Karrina, Olivia. Loved great-grandmother to Joshua, Shaelyn, Cullen, Kevin, Claude, Milly, Connor, Jamie and great-great-grandmother to Jayden and Lukas. Loved sister and aunt of Noeline, Rosemary and Rebecca. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Bethesda for their care of Margaret. Messages to PO Box 204, Tai Tapu 7645. At Margaret's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019