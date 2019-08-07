FENWICK, Margaret Isobel

(nee Taylor):

Daughter of James and Isobella Taylor from Waitahuna Gully, now residing in Belfast Christchurch. Passed away peacefully in the Merivale Retirement Village at 7pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 aged 81 with her family by her side. Margaret is the dearly beloved grandmother to April, mother to Karyn, Chris and Greg, sister to Ron, Jean, Murray, Dawn, June, Lindsay, Gail, Malley, Kevin, Keith, and sister-in-law to Marilyn, mother-in-law to Murine, and overall loved 'Aunty' to many beautiful nieces and nephews. Margaret was a friend to many people around Christchurch through her years working in Pineacres and Rotherham Hotel in North Canterbury. Margaret will be missed for her love of a good laugh, the way she cared for people both of whom she knew, as well as strangers. Margaret loved nature, animals of all sorts and most importantly the world.



She will be sadly missed by all, however not forgotten,

all of her love and affection will live on through her remaining family forever.



A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Belfast Bowling Club, 2.00pm on Monday August 12, 2019.



