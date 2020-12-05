FENSOME,
Margaret Ivy (nee Watson):
On Wednesday, December 2, 2020, passed peacefully in her sleep, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie Fensome, dearly loved mother and mother in law of Sylvia and Peter, and Peter and Aine, loved Nan of Michael, Andrew, David and Mark. Many thanks to all who have loved and cared for Mum throughout her life's journey. Messages may be addressed to the Fensome family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mifensome0212. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at the Opawa Baptist Church, 285 Wilsons Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, December 9, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Sydenham Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020