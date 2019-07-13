FARQUHAR,
Margaret Eleanor
(formerly Wright) (nee Dyer):
Passed away peacefully, aged 87, on Monday, July 8, 2019 at The Village Merivale. Much loved mother of Jan Owen, Kathy, Sarah and Cameron, 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Will be greatly missed.
Margaret established and ran the Avalon Nursery School which was the first and largest registered A grade childcare centre in Christchurch from the 1950's to the 90s. Messages to P.O. Box 13320, Christchurch or [email protected] private family service to be held.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019