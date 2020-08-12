ELTRINGHAM,
Margaret Fay:
On Sunday, August 9, 2020, peacefully at Archer Village Rest Home, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Bob) and dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Georgina and Ian, loved sister of the late Mary, Gerald, and John, cherished aunty of Rachel, Angela, and Mandy. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the nursing staff at Archer Village for their wonderful care of Margaret. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Eltringham, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Avonhead Baptist Church, 102 Avonhead Road, Avonhead, on Friday, August 14 at 1.00pm, followed by private burial. In accordance with Margie's wishes, please wear something bright.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020