ELPHICK, Margaret

Dempster (Meg) (nee Foggo):

Born Colinton, near Edinburgh, Scotland, 1922, died at George Manning Lifecare & Village, Christchurch, February 11, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard, much loved sister of the late Agnes and Catherine (Scotland), loved by her step-children and families, Robbie, Paul and Judy (NZ), Terry, Amy and Sarah (UK), David and Tina (US), and by her close friends Louise, Peg and Judy, and many other friends and acquaintances. It was Meg's wish that no funeral be held but that a Memorial service be organised by the Christchurch Society of Friends (Quakers). This will take place on Friday, February 21 at 2.00pm at the Quaker Centre, 217 Ferry Road, Christchurch. Enquiries, please phone 022 691-0740. Communications to 150 Campbell Street, Karori, Wellington 6012.



