EATHORNE,
Margaret Elizabeth (Marla):
On July 26, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch, in her 55th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Peter and Margaret, loving sister and sister-in-law of Mark and Shirley (Loburn), loved Aunty to Andrea, Adam and the late Mark, and also Aunty Marla to Anisha, Kyra, Blake, Jack, Emily and the late Liam.
"Surrounded by Loving Memories."
The Funeral Service will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2019