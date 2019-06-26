EASTGATE,
Margaret Gillian (Gill):
On June 23, 2019, peacefully in her sleep, dearly loved wife and life partner for 60 years of Norman; loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Anja; Russell and Christine; and loved grandma of Matt, and Nicole. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Carol and Brian; and sister of Paul, and the late Roy.
'She will be greatly missed.'
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Eastgate, PO Box 38080, Parklands, Christchurch 8842. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gill to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated by the family, and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Gill's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Monday, July 1, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 26, 2019