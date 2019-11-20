DYER, Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Lister Home on November 18, 2019; in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Adored Mum and mother-in-law of Rose and Phil Nicholson, and James and Pam. Cherished grandmother of Paul and Kattis, Kate and Aaron, Lucy and Hayden, Anna and Ben; and great-grandmother of Emilie, Zoe, and Harry; Ellie, Tom, Georgie, and Nina. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at St Augustine Anglican Church, 15 John Street, Waimate, on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Waimate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Waimate will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Special thanks to the team at Lister Home for their outstanding care, and the staff of the Timaru Hospital Medical Ward. Messages to 518 Elephant Hill Road, RD 7, Waimate 7977.
Published in The Press on Nov. 20, 2019