DOGGETT, Margaret Logan:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Christchurch Public Hospital, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin Doggett. Much loved and adored mother of Ian, Anne and Pauline and loved mother-in-law of Sharon. Dearly loved grandma of Kelly, Mark, Scott and Gemma, loved step-nana of Marie, Adam and Bryn. Loved ma of Baydon, Jackson, Lucy and Emma, and loved great-nana of Austin, Amelia, Danielle and Ava.
At Peace
Many thanks to all the wonderful doctors and staff of ward 27 at Christchurch Public Hospital. A Private Cremation will be held. Messages to the Doggett family, C/- Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A Memorial service will be held for Margaret at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020