COTTON, Margaret:
13.3.1929 - 10.1.2020
Margaret died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, at WesleyCare, aged 90 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Sue, and the late Prue. Adored grandmother "Granny Cotts" of Henry, and Thomas. Loved wife of the late Rodney (dec.1966). A loved friend to many.
"The bottling Queen
has retired"
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at WesleyCare for their love and care of Margaret. Messages may be addressed to the Cotton family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. At Margaret's request, please bring a single garden flower to place on her casket. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held in St Silas Anglican Church, 237 Main North Road, Redwood, Christchurch, on Thursday, January 30, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 11, 2020