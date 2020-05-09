

COLLINS, Margaret Evelyn:

John, Robyn, Nicky, John and families wish to thank you for your kind words, deeds and support at the loss of Margaret, loved wife, mother, mother-in-law and Gran. We have been touched by all the memories and love we shared together. They are greatly appreciated and will always be remembered. We would also like to thank the Staff and Management of Merivale Retirement Village for their outstanding care and support over the years she has been in your care. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgment.



