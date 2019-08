CHAPMAN,

Margaret Shirley:

Passed from our loving hands/hearts on this day, 5-8-1989.

Mum, you have been gone 30 long years today.

We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new.

We thought of you yesterday and days before that too.

We think of you in silence as we often speak your name.

All we have are memories and your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part.

Love and miss you always- Your family.