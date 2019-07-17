Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Margaret (Ma) (nee Evans):

On Monday, July 15, 2019, peacefully at Essie Summers Retirement Village, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George (Pa). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Charl and Ali, and loved stepmother of Anthony (dec) and Judi and family (Nelson). Special Ma of Hanna and Daniel; and Olivia and Lucan. Great fun loving Ma of Brooklyn, Lockie, and Kyla. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Janet and Neil (dec) Owens and family. Dearest friend of Betti Vicar.

Hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature.

Sincere thanks to the staff at Pompallier House and Dr Suzanne Knapp; the staff at Essie Summers Retirement Village and Dr Clive Hunter, for their wonderful care of Ma over the last four years. Messages to the Chaney family, C/- PO Box 66, Akaroa 7520. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/mchaney1507 or at the service. A celebration of Ma's life will be held in the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 39 Rue Lavaud, Akaroa, on Friday, July 19 at 1.00pm. The family would like those attending to wear a splash of colour and bring a garden flower in memory of Ma. Interment thereafter at the Akaroa Anglican Cemetery, Hempleman Drive.







