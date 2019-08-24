CARLYE, Margaret Marion:
On August 14, 2019 at Cashmere View Hospital, our beautiful Margaret passed away peacefully. Cherished wife and soulmate of Murray for 63 years, loving mother of Kathie and Keiran and Donna, very special nana of Renee and Mark, Kurt and Rachel, Bradin and Cherie, Abby and Rhys, and adored great-nana Marg of Ruby, Braith, Olivia, Ollie, Eilish and Lexi. It was Margaret's wish to be surrounded by her family for a private service. Messages to 24 High Street, Waddington 7500.
Death leaves a heartache no-one can heal
Love leaves a memory no-one can steal.
You will be eternally loved, always in our hearts.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019