CALDER,
Margaret Gladys Ophir:
On November 2, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graeme, much loved aunty and aunty-in-law of Robin (deceased) and Elizabeth, Basil and Vicky Ivey, Sue and Eric Scheeres, John and Heather Branch, and their families. Loved by her step-children, and step-grandchildren and their families. Special thanks to the staff of Ngaio Marsh for their compassionate care of Margaret. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Celebration of Margaret's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, November 9, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 4, 2020