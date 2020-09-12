CALDER,
Margaret Mabel (Peggy):
On September 7, 2020, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim), loving mother and mother-in-law of Ken and the late Catherine, Alan and Bronwyn, and the late Allison and the late Ray, treasured grandmother to Nick and Anne, Simon, Tim and Kim; Ashleigh, Hannah, and the late Tom; Renee, Jason and Emily, cherished great-grandmother to Isaac, Ellie, and Ryan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Peggy Calder c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Peggy's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020