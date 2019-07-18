BRUSS,

Margaret Patricia: MNZM

(of Alexandra). Passed away peacefully at Dunedin Hospital, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Len and Jack Herron (both dec). Eldest daughter of Katherine and Martin Thompson (both dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Anne and Gerard (dec) Thompson, and Eileen Hikaka (dec). Loved Aunt of Bridget and Gavin Hunter (UK); Elizabeth Thompson (Inver); Michael Thompson (Mildura, Australia); Catharine and Paul Thompson (UK); Julie and Simon Thompson (Chch); and Viv and Mathew Thompson (Chch). Great-Aunt of Thomas and Michael Preddy; Emma and Sophie Thompson; and Anya and Ruben Thompson. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Margaret at St John the Baptist Church, Killarney Street, Alexandra, on Wednesday, July 24, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Alexandra Cemetery. Rosary at the church on Tuesday, July 23, at 4.00pm. Messages to 104A Ventry St, Alexandra 9320.

R.I.P.

