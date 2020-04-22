BROWN, Margaret Patricia
(formerly Kerr, nee Thomas):
On April 7, 2020, at Christchurch, aged 89 years. Loving wife of the late Max Alexander Brown, and the late Ronald Watson Kerr. Loved Mother of Antonia S. Shaw, Fiona J. Kerr, Elizabeth M. Frost, and Sean A.B. Brown. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Hands-on healer and carer to the many cats and dogs who shared her life journey. Always a shoulder to cry on in troubled times, a great listener, and a women of quiet strength. Messages may be sent to the Brown family, c/- P.O. Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 22, 2020