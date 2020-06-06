BREESE, Margaret Kathryn:
(Rest-a-while) Church Bay. Peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, aged 74, surrounded by her boys she loved so much. Dearly loved wife of Denis, adored mother of Shane and Tim, and loved grandma of Claudia, Isabella and their mother Natasha. Loved grandma of Max, Ruby, Margaret and their mother Katie. Very much loved sister of Jenifer (deceased), and Doug Johns and his wife Anne, and her nieces Julianne, Vicki and Tracy and their partners, and families. Much loved sister-in-law of Cheryl McGuinness and her family Kim, Aaron and Kristan and partners. Special thanks to all Marg's friends and family who supported her over recent times and to the amazing staff at Burwood Hospital Spinal unit, also the wonderful doctors and nurses at Diamond Harbour Medical Centre whose care and attention enabled her to remain at 'The Bay' until the last few days of care at Nurse Maude. We will always remember Marg's lovely bright happy loving nature and the great times we had with friends and wider family in NZ and overseas. At Margaret's request, a private family farewell has been held. Messages can be sent to the Breese family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2020