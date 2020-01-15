BEGG, Margaret Dinah:

On January 14, 2020, passed peacefully at Burwood Hospital, in her 103rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Basil (Bas) and Jean (both deceased), Owen (deceased) and Shirley, and Christine and Ron Chinnery. Loved Nana of Jason and Karen, Petrina and Paul, Darryl and Jo; Sheryl and Stu, Steven and Nikki; Mark and Eliza, Peter and Anna; Loved Great-Nana of Hayley and Amy; Ashleigh; Lily, Ben and Eve; Fletcher and Keeley; Reuben and Leighton. Margaret was a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, and a great friend to many, her sense of humour will be sadly missed by many. A special thanks to the staff at Bloomfield Court Retirement Home, and Burwood Hospital Ward C1 for their wonderful care of Margaret. Messages may be sent to the Begg family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Margaret's long life will be held in the Northbrook Chapel, Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane, off Northbrook Road, Rangiora, on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Kaiapoi Public Cemetery.





