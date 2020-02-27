BAMFORD, Margaret Mary
(Peg) (nee Grose):
On February 25, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, much loved and loving mother of Anne and Rob Glass, John, Catherine, and Liz. Adored grandmother of Emma, Becky, and Abbey; Daniel, Christian, and Olivia; and Courtney. Loved Nana to her 10 great-grandchildren. Cherished daughter of the late Annie and Richard Grose. A very special sister of Barbara (her Peggity) and loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Jack and Mon, the late Bern and Rosemary, and the late Edgar. A loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to all the staff who treated Peg with love and respect. Messages to the Bamford family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers donations to Breast Cancer research would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/mmbamford2502 Peg will be resting at Anne and Rob's home from this day, Thursday (5.00pm), for those whom wish to visit. A Funeral Mass for Peg will be celebrated at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 40 Spencer Street, Addington, Tomorrow (Friday) at 11.00am, thereafter interment in the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Feb. 27, 2020