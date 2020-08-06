AMOR, Margaret Elizabeth:
On August 5, 2020, peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare; aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, loved mother and mother-in-law of Philip and Sharon, Shirley and Owen Coppage, Carolyn and Martin, and Rosemary and Jamie Walton, loved grandmother of Lee, Paul, Christopher, Anna, Isaac, Max and Ruby, and a loved great-grandmother and sister. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Amor family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Friday), at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2020