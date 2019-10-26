ALEXANDER,
Margaret Teresa:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019, aged 76 years. Wife of the late Brian, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Natalie and Paul Whales, Tracy, Jacinta, Neroli. Loved gran to A.J. and Emerald, Rachel, Michael, and Matty, a great-grandma to Forest. Special thanks to the staff at Maples Rest Home and staff at Ward 12 at Christchurch Hospital. Messages for the Alexander family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Margaret's request a Private Family Service has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019