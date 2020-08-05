Maree FLETT

Guest Book
  • "With fond memories of Maree and the years gone by. Love..."
    - Valerie Wood
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
10:00 a.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

FLETT, Maree Irene:
Passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday, August 1, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Helen, Jonathan and Mhairi, Rosalind and Jat. Cherished nana of Sophie, Brodie, Brooke, Cooper, Mia, Kiyana, and Lola. Special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital for all their loving care of Maree.

Forever missed,
remember you every day.

Messages to the Flett family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Maree will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10.00am followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.