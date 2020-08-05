FLETT, Maree Irene:
Passed peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Saturday, August 1, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher and Helen, Jonathan and Mhairi, Rosalind and Jat. Cherished nana of Sophie, Brodie, Brooke, Cooper, Mia, Kiyana, and Lola. Special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital for all their loving care of Maree.
Forever missed,
remember you every day.
Messages to the Flett family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Maree will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10.00am followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Aug. 5, 2020