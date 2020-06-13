Maree CHETWIN

Death Notice

CHETWIN, Maree Constance
(nee Sheehan):
On June 10, 2020, aged 71 years. Cherished wife of Peter, and mother of Sally. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Elizabeth and Tim, Helen and Russell, Charles and Collette, Constance, Mark, Louise and Mike, Bernadette and Mark, and the late Martin. Treasured aunt and great-aunt of Melanie, Hunter, and Taylor; Chris and Louisa, Max, and Tom; Hamish, Trina, Jonty, and Henry; Sophie, and Tom; Michael and Bianca, Tom, and Maddy; David, Sean, and Olivia. Admired and respected by her colleagues at the University of Canterbury. Special thanks to all the staff at Charles Upham Retirement Village for the wonderful care given to Maree. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Maree Chetwin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to NZBRI Anderson Bequest Fund would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Maree will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, June 17, at 10.00am. Private Cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on June 13, 2020
