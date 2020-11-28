LAKE, Marea Doreen:
On November 26, 2020, unexpectedly but peacefully at home. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry Lake. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Sarah and Andrew, Fraser and Annie, and Elizabeth, loved step mother of Tony and Sara, Calvin and Mihoko, and Julia and Nick, devoted and much loved grandma of Rosie, Rebecca, Jamie, Daniel, Ella, Tessa, Isobel, and Harry. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Carol, and the late Kevin, the late Bob, and Adrienne and Ken. Thank you to Marea's friends and the staff at Russley Village for their love and friendship. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marea Lake, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In memory of Marea donations to The Christchurch Aunties would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Marea will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, December 2, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020