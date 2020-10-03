TAWHAI,
Mare Moana Paratene
(Murray, Muzz):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Melbourne, aged 73. Dearly loved brother of Don, dearly loved father of Darrin, Miles, Christie, and Grandfather to all his moko's. As was his wish, Murray was cremated in the crematorium that he built in Melbourne. Murray worked on many big projects in NZ and Australia including Motonui Synthetic Fuel scheme, hydro dams in Twizel, and many various buildings in Melbourne City. Murray's motto "go hard or go home". Messages to 3/110 Champion St, Christchurch.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020