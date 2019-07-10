de LAUTOUR, Marcia Maud:
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness on July 7, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Wife of the late Brian, loving mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Holly, treasured grandma of Claudia and William. Loved sister and sister-in-law of her three brothers, Reg, Ron (dec), and Len (dec) West and their families. Respected sister-in-law, aunt and friend to the de Lautour Family. Thank you to the staff of the SARA ward at Christchurch Hospital for their care and compassion. All family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Marcia's life at Bottle Lake Golf Club, 115 Waitikiri Drive, on Tuesday, July 16, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 10 to July 13, 2019