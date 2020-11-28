McFARLANE, Malvine:
Died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Loved wife of the late Ross and loved mother of Paula and Lynette and mother-in-law to Mark and Levi. Dearly loved Nana of Sequoia, Braydon and Skye and special friend to Neal. Special thanks to the wonderful team at ICU Christchurch Hospital for all of their care. Funeral to be held at St Kentigans Church, Burwood, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to Lamb & Hayward.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020