Malvine MCFARLANE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malvine MCFARLANE.
Service Information
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Kentigans Church
Burwood
View Map
Death Notice

McFARLANE, Malvine:
Died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Loved wife of the late Ross and loved mother of Paula and Lynette and mother-in-law to Mark and Levi. Dearly loved Nana of Sequoia, Braydon and Skye and special friend to Neal. Special thanks to the wonderful team at ICU Christchurch Hospital for all of their care. Funeral to be held at St Kentigans Church, Burwood, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to Lamb & Hayward.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.