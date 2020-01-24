WILLS, Malcolm Ronald:
Passed away peacefully at Dixon House, Greymouth with family by his side on January 23, 2020, aged 83. Deeply loved husband of Lynne, precious dad and father-in-law of David and Lorraine (Wellington), Tracey and Alan Worthington (Greymouth), and Tony and Mel (Palmerston North), cherished grandad of Jaana, Katelyn, and Ainsleigh, and great-grandad of Marley, and 'the bump', loved brother and brother-in-law of Janice and Lester Camage, Pauline and the late Ron Carbine, Helen and Adrian Barberel, Vivian and Clive Marks, and Sue and the late Dave Hamilton, loved brother-in-law of the Rothera family, a loved cousin, uncle and friend. Messages to 19 Keith Road, Paroa 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel on Tuesday at 1.00pm. Malcolm will then be laid to rest at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Jan. 24, 2020