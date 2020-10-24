Malcolm WHITE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm WHITE.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

WHITE, Malcolm Cecil:
On October 18, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital; in his 94th year. Loved husband of the late Beryl. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter, Julie and the late Alan Overton, and Robyn. Loved grandad of Amanda and Robert, Darren, and Ash, and great-grandad of Reuben, Henry and Audrey.
"Now peacefully at rest".
Special thanks to the staff at Chatswood Rest Home for their amazing care and support. At Malcolm's request, a private family service as been held. Messages to the White family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.