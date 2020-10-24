WHITE, Malcolm Cecil:
On October 18, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital; in his 94th year. Loved husband of the late Beryl. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter, Julie and the late Alan Overton, and Robyn. Loved grandad of Amanda and Robert, Darren, and Ash, and great-grandad of Reuben, Henry and Audrey.
"Now peacefully at rest".
Special thanks to the staff at Chatswood Rest Home for their amazing care and support. At Malcolm's request, a private family service as been held. Messages to the White family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020