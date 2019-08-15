SHIRLAW, Malcolm Ian:
16.5.1943 - 10.8.2019
Passed away suddenly in his sleep at home, aged 76 years. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Selwyn (dec) and Joy Bruce. Dearly loved uncle of Nicola Bruce. Greatly loved friend of Chrissy Thomson, Sue Molloy, and Chris Gill. Malcolm will be missed by his many friends, both past and present from the Christchurch Botanical Gardens. Please bring a flower to the service. Messages may be addressed to the Shirlaw family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Malcolm's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday, August 19, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019