RANDALL, Malcolm Lyn:
Suddenly at Southland Hospital on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Denise. Much loved father and father-in-law of Nic and Kim; Matt and Paula; Jo and Maree. Proud Poppa Lyn of Addy, Evie, Flossie, Thea, Frankie. A memorial service for Lyn will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations in Lyn's memory to Alzheimer's NZ would be appreciated. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in The Press on Aug. 20, 2019