PULLIN,
Malcolm Clifford (Moose):
On November 4, 2019, surrounded by his family at Christchurch Hospital; aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Susan, loved father and father-in-law of Leanne, Michelle (Brisbane), Wayne and Dee. Loved grandad of Jonty, Hayden, Talia, Joseph, Daniel, Hunter and Lockie, and loved Great-Granddad of Lucas. Loved second Dad of Ben. Loved brother of Erith (Hamilton). Messages may be sent to the Pullin family, c/- 9/11 Smith Street, Kaiapoi 7630. In accordance with Malcolm's wishes, a private family funeral has taken place.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019