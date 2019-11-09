Malcolm PULLIN

  • "To Sue and family sorry to hear the passing of wonderful..."
    - Suzanne Briggs
  • "Lots of happy memories with Moose at the Pier Hotel..."
    - Dianne Pengelly
  • "Miss you Dad xx"
    - Michelle Sims
  • "Sue and Family sorry to read of Malcolm,s passing"
    - Russ Ayers
Death Notice

PULLIN,
Malcolm Clifford (Moose):
On November 4, 2019, surrounded by his family at Christchurch Hospital; aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Susan, loved father and father-in-law of Leanne, Michelle (Brisbane), Wayne and Dee. Loved grandad of Jonty, Hayden, Talia, Joseph, Daniel, Hunter and Lockie, and loved Great-Granddad of Lucas. Loved second Dad of Ben. Loved brother of Erith (Hamilton). Messages may be sent to the Pullin family, c/- 9/11 Smith Street, Kaiapoi 7630. In accordance with Malcolm's wishes, a private family funeral has taken place.
Published in The Press on Nov. 9, 2019
