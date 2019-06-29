McNICHOLL,
Malcolm William: ZL3UP
On Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Norma, much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme and Karen, Richard and Annette, loved granddad of Amy and James; Jack and Scott, loved son of the late Fred and Elsie, brother and brother-in-law of Avis and Ron McCaw, Allan and Beverley, Noela (Bloss) and the late Selwyn, and the late Joan Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the McNicholl family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.The Funeral Service for Malcolm will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, July 3, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from June 29 to July 1, 2019