KIMBER, Malcolm Arthur:
On August 6, 2019, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital; aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved father and father-in-law of Andrea and Tony Norton, and a loved and devoted Granddad of Rebekah (Bex) and the late Melissa. Great-Granddad of Oaklyn. A heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff at Anthony Wilding for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ, would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Monday, August 19, at 1.00pm. Private thereafter. Colourful attire welcomed.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019