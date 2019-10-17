HUDSON, Malcolm Charles:
Peacefully, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat. Loved father and father-in-law of Murray and Kay, Graeme and Wendy, the late Russell, Annette and Graham, Malcolm and Nicky, and Philip and Kristie. Loved Poppa of Lauren and Tony, Bradley, Kirsten; Nicola, David; Caroline, Brigid, Joe; James, Sarah, William; and Tim, Lucy, Jess, and Sam. Loved great-grandad of Zackeri, Hunter, and Ryder. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Shirley (dec) and Bill Brick (dec), Barbara (dec) and Stewart Hill (dec), Rex (dec) and Shona Hudson, and Dianne and Rob Turnbull; Kath (dec) and Allan Dunn (dec), Jack (dec) and Lynette Fitzgerald (dec), Rex (dec) and Lois Fitzgerald (dec), Allan (dec) and Marie Fitzgerald, and Ray Fitzgerald (dec). A loved uncle, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to the Hudson family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to The Amputee Society of Canterbury and Westland Inc. would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mchudson1610 A Requiem Mass for Malcolm will be Celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Telegraph Rd, Darfield, Tomorrow (Friday), at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019