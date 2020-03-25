HASTIE, Malcolm David:
On March 23, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Jackie, much loved father of Shona, and the late Peter, loved grandfather of Rachel. Special thanks to Andrew and Tracy for their help and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Malcolm Hastie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2020