GORDON,
Malcolm Arthur Peter Joseph:
Passed away peacefully at home, aged 77 years, on Thursday, August 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband and precious friend of Wendy. Much loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Darrell and Caroline, Amanda, and the late Shane, and stepfather of Stephen and Anna-Lisa, and Darren. Adored grandad of Jesse, Sammy and Sam, Tim and Laura, and Gemma. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Eileen, Pauline, and Theresa. A much loved uncle and friend to many. Special thanks to all the support teams that cared for Malcolm so compassionately. Messages may be addressed to the Gordon family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mapjgordon1508 A celebration and thanksgiving of Malcolm's life will be held in St Martin's Anglican Church, 50 Lincoln Road, Spreydon, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 22, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Lincoln Public Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019