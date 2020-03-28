FOWLER, Malcolm Noel:
Of Drugheda, Louth, on March 2, 2020, suddenly at Dublin, Ireland. Dearly loved partner of Marie. Much loved father of Bryan and stepfather of Michael and Shaun Hoey. Loved son of Julia and the late Noel and stepson of Ian Langford. Much loved brother of Barbara and Allan Maxted (Amberley), Shirley and Keith Johnstone (Milton), Basil and Julie (Brisbane), Colin (Collingwood), and Raechal and Kyle Hunter (Christchurch). His cremation took place at Dordistown, Dublin. Messages to S. Johnstone, 759 Adams Flat Rd, RD 2, Milton 9292, South Otago.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020