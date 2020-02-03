FLYNN, Malcolm John:
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020, aged 63 years. Much loved husband of Julia, loved father and father-in-law of Victoria and Steve, and Deborah and Dathan, beloved granddad and Bro of Ella, Ruby, Lexi, Everly, and Mitchell (Buster). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Malcolm Flynn, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service in Malcolm's honour will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, February 5, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 3, 2020