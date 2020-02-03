Malcolm FLYNN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm FLYNN.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

FLYNN, Malcolm John:
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020, aged 63 years. Much loved husband of Julia, loved father and father-in-law of Victoria and Steve, and Deborah and Dathan, beloved granddad and Bro of Ella, Ruby, Lexi, Everly, and Mitchell (Buster). Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Malcolm Flynn, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service in Malcolm's honour will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, February 5, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.