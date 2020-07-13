FERGUSON, Malcolm Reid:
On July 11, 2020, Malcolm passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Trude for over 60 years, loved father and father-in-law of Malc and Debbie, Sandra and Brian Seque, most loved Grandad of Brett (Australia) and Marc, and precious Papa to Nahla. Loved Malcy to Zara, Baylee, Sharyn, Aaron, Sarah and family. Loved Uncle Malc to Sandy, Peter and the late Bill Weir and their families. Also loved by family in the UK and Austria.
One of life's true gentlemen, will be sadly missed.
Thanks to Shirley Medical Centre and all staff of Ward 23 of Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of Malcolm. Messages for the Ferguson family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. No flowers by request. A service for Malcolm will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 15, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2020