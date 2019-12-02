Malcolm DODGE

Guest Book
  • "Seems so surreal to know you've been welcomed home by your..."
    - Vicky Barkley (Watson)
  • "We are both sorry to hear of the loss of your loved husband..."
    - Beverley Waayer
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Rutland Street Church
12 Rutland Street
St Albans
View Map
Death Notice

DODGE, Malcolm Keith:
On November 30, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Val, much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Andrew Riordan, Adrienne and James Mounter, Campbell and Mel, and dearly loved 'Pop' of Caleb, Kelsey, and Brianna; Courtney, Dylan, and Kayla; Sharnia, Kyla, and Joshua.
"At home with his Lord"
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Malcolm Dodge, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held in the Rutland Street Church, 12 Rutland Street, St Albans, on Thursday, December 5, at 11.00am. Private interment thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.