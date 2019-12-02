DODGE, Malcolm Keith:
On November 30, 2019, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Val, much loved father and father-in-law of Joanne and Andrew Riordan, Adrienne and James Mounter, Campbell and Mel, and dearly loved 'Pop' of Caleb, Kelsey, and Brianna; Courtney, Dylan, and Kayla; Sharnia, Kyla, and Joshua.
"At home with his Lord"
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Malcolm Dodge, c/-PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held in the Rutland Street Church, 12 Rutland Street, St Albans, on Thursday, December 5, at 11.00am. Private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2019